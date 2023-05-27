Advertise With Us

Summer concerts, car show begins in downtown Jackson

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In downtown Jackson the monthly Cruise-In & Concert began on Friday.

The events will be held on the fourth Friday of each month through September.

Visitors can cruise into Jackson from 5-8 p.m. to enjoy the long-standing car show on the streets of downtown.

A concert will take place from 8-9:30 p.m. in Horace Blackman Park along with food trucks and other tents set up downtown.

Coyn Speiser, the Downtown Development Authority Executive Director explains what’s fun about the event. “Favorite part of it all? Just the energy. Jackson deserves this energy. You know, people come downtown for this, but if they get a view of what downtown is all about, they’ll come back. And that’s why we put this event on.”

