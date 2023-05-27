Sleepy Hollow Camp Ground at maximum capacity this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On holiday weekends like this one, Sleepy Hollow State Park turns into a home away from home for many.

Memorial Day is a time to honor those who died serving our country, but for most people, it also means a few other things.

News 10 caught up with some Sleepy Hollow campers to see what Memorial Day means to them.

It signifies the first weekend of summer and an opportunity to relax and enjoy the company of friends and family. Michigan’s natural resources provide a backdrop for activities like fishing and creating tide pools, allowing people to connect with nature while spending quality time with loved ones.

The popularity of Sleepy Hollow State Park during Memorial Day weekend is evident, as the park employees revealed that every single campsite is already reserved.

As people enjoy the present and make the most of their weekend, there is a reminder to be cautious due to the dry weather conditions. With no rain in recent days, it is advisable to exercise care when having a campfire.

