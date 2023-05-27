May 26: Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic Highlights
Highlights from the championship game.
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highlights from the final night of the Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic at historic Ranney Park in the championship game between DeWitt and Leslie.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.