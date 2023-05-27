Advertise With Us

May 26: Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic Highlights

Highlights from the championship game.
May 26: Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic Highlights
By Joey Ellis
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highlights from the final night of the Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic at historic Ranney Park in the championship game between DeWitt and Leslie.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
A two-vehicle collision closed the northbound lanes of I-69 on May 23, 2023.
Driver expected to survive head-on crash with semi truck on I-69
MSU reports gunman watched campus tours, searched school shootings prior to mass shooting
Ricky Littlejohn
Michigan wrangler reflects on viral fame from I-75 cow rescue

Latest News

May 26: Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic Highlights
Denny Stolz
Former Spartans football coach Denny Stolz dies at 89
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) walks off the field after an NFL football...
Suspended Lions WR Jameson Williams says he wasn’t aware of NFL rules on gambling he violated
Highlights from Diamond Classic quarters.
May 25: Diamond Classic Quarterfinals Highlights