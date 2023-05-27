Lansing police seek information on missing teen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is seeking information about a missing 16-year-old.

Police report Deshawn Thomas is 5′10″ and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information, call the Lansing Police Department (517) 483-4600.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.