House in Aurelius Township a 'total loss' after catching fire Saturday

No injuries were reported as nobody was home at the time. The house was deemed a total loss.(WILX-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews battled a large house fire in Aurelius Township Saturday that left the house a ‘total loss’ according to officials. Luckily, nobody was injured as officials say nobody was home at the time of the fire.

As a result of the fire, Curtice Rd is shut down between Edgar Rd and Aurelius Rd in Aurelius Township. This is just to the west of Mason. '

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for the latest.

