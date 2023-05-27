Advertise With Us

Cristo Rey Fiesta returns to Lansing for 43rd year

The festival stays open until eleven p.m. Saturday. Gates open Sunday morning at 10 a.m.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, the Cristo Rey Fiesta was underway for the 43rd year in Lansing.

The festival runs all weekend at Christo Rey Church on Miller Road.

Visitors will find authentic Mexican food, live music, dancing and games for the kids.

Fr. Vincent Richardson, Pastor of Cristo Rey Church, explains it’s a way for the church to raise money while at the same time come together and celebrate the unofficial start of summer. “This doesn’t happen without a number of volunteers and committee coming together to make, throw a big party for the Mid-Michigan area. And I love being able to work a group, a great number of people and it’s a wonderful gift.”

The festival stays open until eleven p.m. Saturday. Gates open Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

