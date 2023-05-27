Advertise With Us

Black Arts Festival celebrates culture, history in Jackson

The annual summer festival was held Saturday morning at the Elnora Moorman Plaza.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The focus of one festival held in Jackson Saturday was to celebrate culture and history.

The Southside Festival series kicked off it’s fifth annual summer festival this morning at the Elnora Moorman Plaza.

People were able to learn more about the history and culture of Black arts in Jackson’s Southside Community.

The event included live music, vendors and food.

The city will be hosting the Southside Freedom Sovereignty Festival on June 10.

