Your Memorial Day weekend outlook and Friday morning headlines
Pack your sunglasses this weekend!
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday weekend is upon us! First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the outlook for a dry, sunny weekend! Plus Seth Wells has the headlines you need to start your Friday.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 26, 2023
- Average High: 73º Average Low 51º
- Lansing Record High: 90° 1911
- Lansing Record Low: 31° 1891
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1911
- Jackson Record Low: 34º 1958
