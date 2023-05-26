Advertise With Us

Warmth and sunshine fill the weekend and a preview of what we’re working on

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday weekend is here! First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on the warm, sunny weekend ahead. Plus Nicole Buchmann joins the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look at what to expect on Studio 10 at 3 p.m., and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news that starts with First @ 4.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 26, 2023

  • Average High: 73º Average Low 51º
  • Lansing Record High: 90° 1911
  • Lansing Record Low: 31° 1891
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1911
  • Jackson Record Low: 34º 1958

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Squirrel causes power outage in Grand Ledge
A two-vehicle collision closed the northbound lanes of I-69 on May 23, 2023.
Driver expected to survive head-on crash with semi truck on I-69
Ricky Littlejohn
Michigan wrangler reflects on viral fame from I-75 cow rescue

Latest News

Aryll Behrends is sponsored by Evolution Disc Golf from Shields.
Mid-Michigan girl preps for disc golf world championship
How to identify, avoid common Memorial Day scams
Terrence Clay was arrested for taking a teenage girl from a foster home in Forsyth Township and...
Jury trial scheduled for man accused of taking teen girl from Forsyth Township home
Very nice weather for Memorial Day weekend