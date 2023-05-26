Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead

UPDATE: HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - After an extensive search, the City of Hancock Police Department reported Friday that 23-year-old Mary Yitalo of Hancock was found dead.

Yitalo had been missing since Tuesday.

The next of kin has been notified and the Hancock Police Department ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this time.

The City of Hancock Police Department and the family of Mary would like to sincerely thank everybody who assisted with the search in finding Mary.

The assisting agencies were Superior Search and Rescue, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police (including air and K9), the Houghton City Police, the Michigan DNR, the Hancock Fire Department, the K9 handlers who contributed their time and effort, and Dial Help.

The City of Hancock Police Department also thanked the community for contacting them with information and for coming together in times like this.

Last published: May 25, 2023:

Mary Yitalo, 23, of Hancock remains missing as of Thursday, according to the city of Hancock Police Department.

Police said around 50 people between law enforcement and search and rescue are looking for her.

This includes the city of Hancock Police Department, Hancock Department of Public Works, Hancock Fire Department, Hancock Transit, the Houghton Police Department, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan DNR, Michigan State Police aviation and K-9 units, Negaunee Regional Dispatch and Superior Search and Rescue.

Last published: May 24, 2023 2:55:24 PM

The city of Hancock Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Mary Ylitalo, 23, of Hancock was last seen Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. on the 800 Block of Ingot Street in Hancock. The Hancock Police Department said she is between 5′6″ and 5′8″ tall and about 150 pounds.

Ylitalo has shoulder-length, light brown hair and may be wearing a red plaid coat.

If you’ve seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Mary Ylitalo, the Hancock Police ask that you contact the department at (906) 482-3102 or Call 911.

