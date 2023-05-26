Advertise With Us

St. Johns Public Schools chooses new superintendent

(St. Johns Public Schools)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns Public Schools Board of Education announced Friday the selection of its next Superintendent of Schools.

The search for a superintendent to replace Mark Palmer began in February 2023 .

After multiple interviews the Board of Education has begun contract negotiations with Dr. Anthony Berthiaume to lead the St. Johns Public Schools.

Dr. Berthiaume served as Superintendent of New Lothrop Area Public Schools since 2014. He was principal at New Lothrop Junior/High School from 2010-2014.

The Board of Education expressed gratitude to Mark Palmer for his 24 dedicated years of service to the St. Johns Public Schools.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Squirrel causes power outage in Grand Ledge
A two-vehicle collision closed the northbound lanes of I-69 on May 23, 2023.
Driver expected to survive head-on crash with semi truck on I-69
Ricky Littlejohn
Michigan wrangler reflects on viral fame from I-75 cow rescue

Latest News

Laingsburg Lions Festival
517 Friday May 26, 2023
Mom to Mom Nutrition
How to Balance Your Burger with Mom to Mom Nutrition
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on the warm, sunny weekend ahead.
Warmth and sunshine fill the weekend and a preview of what we’re working on
Celebrate the Real Meaning of Memorial Day