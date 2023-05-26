St. Johns Public Schools chooses new superintendent

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns Public Schools Board of Education announced Friday the selection of its next Superintendent of Schools.

The search for a superintendent to replace Mark Palmer began in February 2023 .

After multiple interviews the Board of Education has begun contract negotiations with Dr. Anthony Berthiaume to lead the St. Johns Public Schools.

Dr. Berthiaume served as Superintendent of New Lothrop Area Public Schools since 2014. He was principal at New Lothrop Junior/High School from 2010-2014.

The Board of Education expressed gratitude to Mark Palmer for his 24 dedicated years of service to the St. Johns Public Schools.

