Schools Rule: Holt High School students’ videos to air on TV

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Holt High School students will soon have videos they created in the classroom air on TV.

American Flooring in Holt held a competition for students to design a commercial and the winners received a scholarship in return.

The students said that while the competition was nerve-racking, it was worth it.

“It was very interesting. And I actually had to look up a lot of ways to do certain things,” said junior Hailey Grimes. “It feels like there’s not a lot of other students who get an opportunity to have their work on TV, so that’s very cool.”

Grimes, along with two other students, will have their work used for American Flooring commercials. Additionally, each winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the school of their choice.

“It’s the most exciting opportunity that I’ve had since I’ve been in business,” said Douglas Daigle, with American Flooring. “I thought to myself that would be a great opportunity to give back to the community that has given to us.”

Autumn Walton, a sophomore, said the scholarship will help her buy the camera she wants.

“So I can work more on my photography outside of school,” Walton said. “Because at the moment I’m only using the school cameras.”

“I want to see the students succeed in this particular field,” Daigle said. “I think it’s a good opportunity for them.”

Starting next week, you can catch the student-created commercials on WILX TV-10.

