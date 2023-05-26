Advertise With Us

Nurse charged with killing 2 patients, injuring another

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and...
Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault.(Pennsylvania Attorney General)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Pennsylvania nurse who was taken into custody Wednesday is accused of killing two patients and seriously injuring a third.

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The Pennsylvania attorney general says two men, a 55-year-old and an 83-year-old, were killed last December with an overdose of insulin.

The third victim, a 73-year-old man, was hospitalized last August with an insulin overdose.

Two of the victims did not have diabetes.

A Pennsylvania nurse faces charges after officials say she intentionally gave overdoses of insulin to patients. (Pennsylvania Attorney General)

All three were under Pressdee’s care at a nursing facility in Chicora, Pennsylvania.

She’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Squirrel causes power outage in Grand Ledge
Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Jackson County motorcyclist in critical condition after colliding with car

Latest News

A man convicted of killing a 16-year-old girl in 1991 was sentenced to nearly 46 years in prison.
Man convicted of killing Washington teen at high school decades ago gets 45 years
A man convicted of killing a 16-year-old girl in 1991 was sentenced to nearly 46 years in prison.
Man sentenced in 1991 Sarah Yarborough killing
Sunglasses Needed This Weekend
'Maliciously': Nurse charged with killing patients