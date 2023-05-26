Mid-Michigan Matters: Remember Their Sacrifice
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the true meaning of Memorial Day, look no further than the Holt Memorial Day Parade.
This year’s parade theme is “Remember Their Sacrifice.”
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.