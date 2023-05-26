Michigan woman charged with open murder after allegedly shooting, killing relative

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested Thursday night after allegedly shooting and killing her relative.

Michigan State Police responded to a residence in Mackinac County on May 25 for a report of a disturbance.

Police found a 73-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound in the home. A short time later, Joelle Chamberlain, 34, was located just down the street from the scene and was contacted by troopers.

Police arrested her after there were “numerous indicators” of Chamberlain being involved in the homicide.

Police said she is a relative of the victim.

She was charged with open murder and was arraigned in the 92nd District Court with no bond.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

