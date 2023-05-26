Advertise With Us

May 25: Diamond Classic Quarterfinals Highlights

Highlights from Diamond Classic quarters.
May 25: Diamond Classic Quarterfinals Highlights
By Joey Ellis
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highlights from the two Diamond Classic quarterfinal games Thursday at Kircher Municipal Park, including quite the special pregame ceremony in the second game of the twin bill.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Squirrel causes power outage in Grand Ledge
Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Jackson County motorcyclist in critical condition after colliding with car

Latest News

May 25: Diamond Classic Quarterfinals Highlights
Who will be in the finals for both the NBA and the NHL? We could find out tonight!
Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU advances in B1G tourney and more
Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an...
Spartan hockey secures former Denver commit, Michigan native
Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk all things Michigan State athletics
Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU football in the D, checking in on Spartans baseball