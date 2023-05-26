Advertise With Us

Man killed in Detroit area after truck crashes through retaining wall

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a man was killed Thursday night after crashing into and through a retaining wall.

A 43-year-old man from Shelby Township was driving a GMC truck on westbound I-94, exiting at Telegraph Rd.

MSP reports he was traveling at a high rate of speed and unable to negotiate the curve at the bottom of the ramp. The truck left the roadway to the right, went through a drainage ditch, and continued westbound crossing all lanes of Telegraph Rd., northbound and southbound.

The truck crashed into and through the retaining/sound wall, according to MSP. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

