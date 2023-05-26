Man killed in Detroit area after truck crashes through retaining wall

TAYLOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a man was killed Thursday night after crashing into and through a retaining wall.

A 43-year-old man from Shelby Township was driving a GMC truck on westbound I-94, exiting at Telegraph Rd.

MSP reports he was traveling at a high rate of speed and unable to negotiate the curve at the bottom of the ramp. The truck left the roadway to the right, went through a drainage ditch, and continued westbound crossing all lanes of Telegraph Rd., northbound and southbound.

The truck crashed into and through the retaining/sound wall, according to MSP. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.