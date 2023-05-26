Advertise With Us

Lansing coaches honored for 20 years of commitment

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 20 years of giving back to the community, two youth coaches were honored Thursday night for their commitment to helping children.

Maria and Federico Honesto were presented with a plaque by state representatives at South Lansing Christian Church.

For more than two decades, they have helped children grow, learn and prosper - not only on the field and courts, but academically too.

“I’m honored, I’m shocked, We don’t do this for recognition, we do this for the kids,” Maria Honesto said. “We’re just very honored and blessed. Definitely blessed.”

Eagle Sports of Lansing has a variety of sports teams playing in the Mid-Michigan area. They’re still growing and have teams for anyone between four and 14.

