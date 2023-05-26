Lake Lansing Rd, Okemos Rd intersection closing for construction

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Lake Lansing Road and Okemos Road will be closed for construction.

Beginning June 5, the intersection will close for about a month as crews from the East Lansing Meridian Water & Sewer Authority (ELMSWA) conduct watermain work.

The black arrows in the map represent the detour route for drivers.

