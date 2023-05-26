Advertise With Us

How to build a well-balanced burger for summer cookouts

With the amount of BBQ's happening this weekend, let's be mindful of our nutrition! Katie Serbinski from Mom 2 Mom Nutrition joins us to show how!
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Katie from Mom to Mom Nutrition stopped the weather patio to get her grilling on!

With spring and summer season upon us, the grilling food is the go-to meal.

Katie shared ways to build your burger to be well-balanced with its bun and toppings. She also told us what meat is good to use and gave us grilling tips.

For those tips, visit: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cooking/grilling-basics

Katie also gave Studio 10 an amazing side dish to add to your bbq.

It’s a yummy lemon asparagus orzo dish: https://momtomomnutrition.com/food-and-recipes/lemon-orzo-with-asparagus/

You can’t forget about dessert and watermelon. You can dip Michigan watermelon in a yummy two ingredient fruit dip.

For more information: https://momtomomnutrition.com/

