How to build a well-balanced burger for summer cookouts
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Katie from Mom to Mom Nutrition stopped the weather patio to get her grilling on!
With spring and summer season upon us, the grilling food is the go-to meal.
Katie shared ways to build your burger to be well-balanced with its bun and toppings. She also told us what meat is good to use and gave us grilling tips.
For those tips, visit: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cooking/grilling-basics
Katie also gave Studio 10 an amazing side dish to add to your bbq.
It’s a yummy lemon asparagus orzo dish: https://momtomomnutrition.com/food-and-recipes/lemon-orzo-with-asparagus/
You can’t forget about dessert and watermelon. You can dip Michigan watermelon in a yummy two ingredient fruit dip.
For more information: https://momtomomnutrition.com/
