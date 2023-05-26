Advertise With Us

Grand Rapids man sentenced to 2 decades in federal prison for distributing fentanyl resulting in a user’s death

He will be on supervised release for 25 years after he is released from prison
(MGN)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Grand Rapids man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Friday for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Kent County man in August 2020.

Tommy Terrel Mims, 52, sold “heroin” to a Kent County man on August 7, 2020. The “heroin” Mims sold was actually fentanyl.

Grand Rapids police responded to a call on August 8, 2020, for a report that the Kent County man was unconscious and not breathing.

The Kent County man died from fentanyl toxicity.

Mims pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of the Kent County man to a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on February 10, 2023.

