MSU reports gunman watched campus tours, searched school shootings prior to mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) Department of Police and Public Policy provided an update Friday regarding the on-campus mass shooting investigation.

MSU police searched the MSU gunman, Anthony McRae’s, computer and found the videos he viewed and searched on YouTube.

According to the investigation report, McRae searched and watched MSU’s campus tours, killer documentaries, school shooting videos, arsons and hypnosis two days prior to the shooting.

Other videos documented in the investigation were related to “killer” videos. Other search terms included “people that shot up colleges” and “mass killings in college.”

Investigators said McRae’s account history on YouTube revealed searches for “the bomber” and “the nail bomber.”

Campus police also said McRae legally purchased the ammunition used in the killings.

