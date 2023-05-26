Advertise With Us

MSU reports gunman watched campus tours, searched school shootings prior to mass shooting

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) Department of Police and Public Policy provided an update Friday regarding the on-campus mass shooting investigation.

MSU police searched the MSU gunman, Anthony McRae’s, computer and found the videos he viewed and searched on YouTube.

According to the investigation report, McRae searched and watched MSU’s campus tours, killer documentaries, school shooting videos, arsons and hypnosis two days prior to the shooting.

Other videos documented in the investigation were related to “killer” videos. Other search terms included “people that shot up colleges” and “mass killings in college.”

Investigators said McRae’s account history on YouTube revealed searches for “the bomber” and “the nail bomber.”

Campus police also said McRae legally purchased the ammunition used in the killings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Squirrel causes power outage in Grand Ledge
A two-vehicle collision closed the northbound lanes of I-69 on May 23, 2023.
Driver expected to survive head-on crash with semi truck on I-69
Ricky Littlejohn
Michigan wrangler reflects on viral fame from I-75 cow rescue

Latest News

Pack your sunglasses this weekend!
Your Memorial Day weekend outlook and Friday morning headlines
Your Memorial Day weekend outlook and Friday morning headlines
Your Memorial Day weekend outlook and Friday morning headlines
City of Jackson provides progress on Perrine St construction
Lake Lansing Rd, Okemos Rd intersection closing for construction