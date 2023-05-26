Former Spartans football coach Denny Stolz dies at 89

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State head football coach Denny Stolz died Thursday.

His death was announced by the college Friday afternoon. He was 89 years old.

After graduating from Mason High School, he went to Alma College, where he played football and baseball.

Stolz joined MSU in 1971 and was appointed to head coach at the end of 1972. The Spartans were 19-13-1 in three seasons under Stolz (1973-75), including back-to-back seven-win campaigns in 1974 and 1975.

After leaving MSU, Stolz coached for nearly a decade at Bowling Green. He ultimately worked 21 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level and was a five-time conference coach of the year.

