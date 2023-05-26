Advertise With Us

Former Spartans football coach Denny Stolz dies at 89

Denny Stolz
Denny Stolz(Michigan State University)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State head football coach Denny Stolz died Thursday.

His death was announced by the college Friday afternoon. He was 89 years old.

After graduating from Mason High School, he went to Alma College, where he played football and baseball.

Stolz joined MSU in 1971 and was appointed to head coach at the end of 1972. The Spartans were 19-13-1 in three seasons under Stolz (1973-75), including back-to-back seven-win campaigns in 1974 and 1975.

After leaving MSU, Stolz coached for nearly a decade at Bowling Green. He ultimately worked 21 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level and was a five-time conference coach of the year.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Squirrel causes power outage in Grand Ledge
A two-vehicle collision closed the northbound lanes of I-69 on May 23, 2023.
Driver expected to survive head-on crash with semi truck on I-69
Ricky Littlejohn
Michigan wrangler reflects on viral fame from I-75 cow rescue

Latest News

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) walks off the field after an NFL football...
Suspended Lions WR Jameson Williams says he wasn’t aware of NFL rules on gambling he violated
Highlights from Diamond Classic quarters.
May 25: Diamond Classic Quarterfinals Highlights
May 25: Diamond Classic Quarterfinals Highlights
Who will be in the finals for both the NBA and the NHL? We could find out tonight!
Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU advances in B1G tourney and more