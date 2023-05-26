East Lansing offers Kidsafe seminars to teach violence prevention

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is offering a safety seminar to help children learn how to avoid violence.

Kidsafe Seminars is a training program that utilizes avoidance, de-escalation and preventive techniques. It aims to train children to understand the impacts of violence and how to be aware, avoid, and deal with violence if it occurs.

This program is designed to help increase students’ knowledge of violent behavior, ways to prevent and de-escalate such behavior, and build the confidence needed to avoid peer pressure.

The seminar will be held next Saturday, June 3rd, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

To register for the event, or to learn more, visit the official City of East Lansing website.

