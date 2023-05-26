Advertise With Us

East Lansing offers Kidsafe seminars to teach violence prevention

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is offering a safety seminar to help children learn how to avoid violence.

Kidsafe Seminars is a training program that utilizes avoidance, de-escalation and preventive techniques. It aims to train children to understand the impacts of violence and how to be aware, avoid, and deal with violence if it occurs.

This program is designed to help increase students’ knowledge of violent behavior, ways to prevent and de-escalate such behavior, and build the confidence needed to avoid peer pressure.

The seminar will be held next Saturday, June 3rd, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

To register for the event, or to learn more, visit the official City of East Lansing website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Squirrel causes power outage in Grand Ledge
A two-vehicle collision closed the northbound lanes of I-69 on May 23, 2023.
Driver expected to survive head-on crash with semi truck on I-69
Ricky Littlejohn
Michigan wrangler reflects on viral fame from I-75 cow rescue

Latest News

Lost dog reunites with Lansing family 3 years after disappearance
Lost dog reunites with Lansing family 3 years after disappearance
Lost dog reunites with Lansing family 3 years after disappearance
Denny Stolz
Former Spartans football coach Denny Stolz dies at 89
Bath Township Fire Department did not text you regarding a shirt sale
St. Johns Public Schools chooses new superintendent