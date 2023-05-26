Advertise With Us

Downtown Lansing proposes plan transforming street block to apartment complex, retail space

(Downtown Lansing)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing House Commission (LHC) proposed a plan to transform a block of South Grand Avenue in hopes of helping the homeless population.

The proposal seeks to build a 63-apartment complex across the street from the CATA bus station and 2,200 square feet of retail space. Executive director Doug Fleming estimated this would cost $22.5 million.

Fleming said most apartments could be priced for low-income tenants, and some would be market rate.

The project would take over the east side of the 400 block of South Grand Avenue. A small strip mall anchored by Baryames Cleaners would remain at Kalamazoo and Grand.

