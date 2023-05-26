Advertise With Us

Detroit man killed in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood

EMS officials confirmed they found a man shot near Harvard Avenue and E. 117th Street
EMS officials confirmed they found a man shot near Harvard Avenue and E. 117th Street(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials are investigating the death of a Detroit man following a shooting Thursday morning on Cleveland’s East Side.

EMS officials confirmed they found a man shot in the 11700 block of Harvard Avenue, in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood, at around 2:30 a.m.

Officials confirmed the man, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Detroit 43-year-old Darnae Bargimere, died at University Hospitals from his injuries.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Squirrel causes power outage in Grand Ledge
A two-vehicle collision closed the northbound lanes of I-69 on May 23, 2023.
Driver expected to survive head-on crash with semi truck on I-69
Ricky Littlejohn
Michigan wrangler reflects on viral fame from I-75 cow rescue

Latest News

Pack your sunglasses this weekend!
Your Memorial Day weekend outlook and Friday morning headlines
MSU reports gunman watched campus tours, searched school shootings prior to mass shooting
Your Memorial Day weekend outlook and Friday morning headlines
Your Memorial Day weekend outlook and Friday morning headlines
City of Jackson provides progress on Perrine St construction