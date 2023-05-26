Detroit man killed in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials are investigating the death of a Detroit man following a shooting Thursday morning on Cleveland’s East Side.

EMS officials confirmed they found a man shot in the 11700 block of Harvard Avenue, in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood, at around 2:30 a.m.

Officials confirmed the man, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Detroit 43-year-old Darnae Bargimere, died at University Hospitals from his injuries.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more information.

