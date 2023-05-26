Advertise With Us

‘Deputy Dog’ coming to Jackson County

The last K-9 deputy in Jackson County, Deputy Niko, retired in 2006, leaving a void in the community that has been sorely missed.
(WILX)
By Erin Bowling
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received $25,000 from the American 1 Credit Union Board to add a furry friend to its team.

Jackson County hasn’t had a K-9 deputy in quite some time, but that’s about to change.

“When Sheriff Gary Schuette took office, one of his promises was to look into getting a K-9 program,” said Jackson County Undersheriff Christopher Simpson.

K-9 deputies have strong noses that can bring lots of benefits to the department. They can find specific people, weapons, drugs, and more, but they also greatly boost morale.

“The assistance that it gives us in our investigations, and helping our community, that was a missing link,” said Undersheriff Simpson.

Right now, if the Jackson County Sheriff’s Officer needs a dog for any particular investigation, they have to ask neighboring departments. However, those deputy dogs aren’t always available. In the near future, however, they’ll have their own K-9, patrolling Jackson County every day.

“You know day in and day out, answering calls of service, doing traffic stops, doing presentations, assisting our community,” said Undersheriff Simpson.

Undersheriff Simpson said the K-9 handling position is a special assignment, that’s highly sought after in law enforcement.

They still have to figure out what kind of dog they’ll get and where it’s coming from, but that hasn’t lessened the excitement in their department.

“Oh, I am very excited. I am as excited as every deputy here,” Simpson said. “And who knows? Maybe we may add one or two K-9′s to this and really get a program started.”

Bringing back to Jackson the ability to sniff out crime.

The K-9 unit will also sniff out illegal drugs and weapons in the Jackson County Jail. They hope to have their deputy dog on patrol later this year.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle

Latest News

A two-vehicle collision closed the northbound lanes of I-69 on May 23, 2023.
Driver expected to survive head-on crash with semi truck on I-69
Michigan State Police welcome 8 graduates in motor carrier officer program
Michigan State Police welcome 8 graduates in motor carrier officer program
Michigan State Police welcome 8 graduates in motor carrier officer program
US Attorney Mark Totten introduces Safe Summer Initiative to keep illegal guns off the streets.
US Attorney rolls out program to keep illegal guns off streets