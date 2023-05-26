Advertise With Us

City of Jackson provides progress on Perrine St construction

(City of Jackson)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson provided an update on the progress of a street undergoing construction on the city’s east side.

Construction on North Perrine Street began last month.

“Goodbye, old pavement!” said the City of Jackson on Facebook.

A new water main and service lines were installed underneath the street level.

Crews will lay down a new street surface along with sidewalk and driveway repairs once the underground work is complete.

The construction is expected to finish by this fall, said the city.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Squirrel causes power outage in Grand Ledge
A two-vehicle collision closed the northbound lanes of I-69 on May 23, 2023.
Driver expected to survive head-on crash with semi truck on I-69
Ricky Littlejohn
Michigan wrangler reflects on viral fame from I-75 cow rescue

Latest News

Your Memorial Day weekend outlook and Friday morning headlines
Your Memorial Day weekend outlook and Friday morning headlines
Lake Lansing Rd, Okemos Rd intersection closing for construction
Sunglasses Needed This Weekend
Contractor working traffic detail killed in crash in construction zone on Grand River Avenue
Contractor working traffic detail killed in crash in construction zone on Grand River Avenue