City of Jackson provides progress on Perrine St construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson provided an update on the progress of a street undergoing construction on the city’s east side.

Construction on North Perrine Street began last month.

“Goodbye, old pavement!” said the City of Jackson on Facebook.

A new water main and service lines were installed underneath the street level.

Crews will lay down a new street surface along with sidewalk and driveway repairs once the underground work is complete.

The construction is expected to finish by this fall, said the city.

