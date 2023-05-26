Advertise With Us

Bath Township Fire Department did not text you regarding a shirt sale

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Bath Township Fire Department are letting residents know of a scam text impersonating the department.

In a social media post Friday, officials posted a screenshot of one of the alleged texts and told residents to not respond or open the link and to report the text as junk.

In a warning to residents, the department said they are not affiliated with the text, nor is Bath Township.

If it sounds familiar, the Delhi Township Fire Department, the Grand Ledge Police Department, and both Ingham and Ionia county officials have warned residents of the same fake texts.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

