US Attorney rolls out program to keep illegal guns off streets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -“You’re saying that it doesn’t affect you but murder affects everyone. It touched the whole community,” said Michael Mckissic.

Michael McKissick lost his son Mikey eight years ago after being shot and killed in Lansing. Mikey’s killer hasn’t been arrested. Now, US Attorney Mark Totten hopes to prevent other needless killings.

“No person no child should have to worry about walking through their neighborhoods and facing the threat of gun violence,” said Mark Totten.

Totten introduced the Safe Summer Program, which is aimed at criminally charging people who have illegal guns.

“These are guns that have been linked to prior shootings through ballistic evidence. We are going to commit through this summer to federally prosecute those individuals,” said Totten.

Totten realizes getting these illegal guns off the streets won’t completely end gun violence, but Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth hopes this program helps.

“Success being measured by fewer and fewer shootings has fewer and fewer victims, not more and more indictments and more and more people behind bars,” said Scott Wriggelsworth.

McKissick said in order for this program to work, you have to invite the community to be a part of the solution.

“Just one of the things that we’re hoping that his policy really will be implemented and make a difference in our community and make our communities safer,” said McKissic.

Safer for schools, businesses and residents. The US Attorney said they will be working with other federal agencies to help investigate and prosecute cases. The Safe Summer Program is set to end in September.

