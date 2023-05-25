TRAFFIC ALERT: Grand River Ave in Ingham County closed for fatal crash

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash on Grand River Ave near M-52, Ingham County.

MSP stated Grand River Ave will be closed while the crash is being investigated. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Thursday.

MSP recommends avoiding the area.

