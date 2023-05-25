Thousands of Grand Ledge residents experiencing power outage

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge residents are experiencing a power outage Thursday morning.

Consumers Energy reported the outage on May 25 just after 8 a.m.

According to the outage map, a cause has yet to be determined.

(Consumers Energy)

Power is estimated to be restored by May 25 at 1:45 p.m.

Eaton County 911 said intersections in Grand Ledge with traffic lights that are not working should be treated as four way stops.

