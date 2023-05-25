Student apprehended after bringing airsoft gun to Waverly High School

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly High School went into lockdown Thursday morning after a student allegedly brought an airsoft gun to school.

According to the authorities, a student told school staff that another student had shown them a handgun. The staff informed the school resource officer, who is also an Eaton County sheriff’s deputy. When the resource officer approached the student, they reportedly ran from the building.

Eaton County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and located the student not far from the school. An airsoft handgun was recovered during the incident.

The student, whose name isn’t being released because he is a juvenile, is currently being lodged the Eaton County Youth Facility.

