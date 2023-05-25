Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU advances in B1G tourney

By Krystle Holleman and Fred Heumann
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Ellis is in for Tim to talk about Michigan State baseball advancing in the Big Ten tournament with a solid win over Rutgers, MSU tennis doubles advances as well, and who will be in the finals for both the NBA and the NHL? We could find out tonight!

