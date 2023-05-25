Advertise With Us

Planning Your Last Paycheck with LifePlan Financial

Mike from LifePlan Financial is back to show us how to ensure our money lasts as long as we do.
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Its is never too early to plan for retirement and Mike Douglass from LifePlan Financial is ensuring you have all the right steps in place.

Today, Mike shared with Studio 10 how we can ensure our money lasts as long as we do!

From covering the process behind recreating a paycheck, income planning, tax planning and even social security Mike is ensuring that we can enjoy our retirement to the fullest.

If you at home would like to learn more about having your paycheck for retirement Mike has a great offer for you.

For the first five callers with a savings of $500,000 or more, he is offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan just for you.

Call 517-200-3330.

