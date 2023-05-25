Mid-Michigan Matters: The importance of water safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children below the age of four and the second for ages five to 14.

Summer is the season where children are swimming the most and it’s important to be keeping up on water safety skills. Taylor Finamore, with the Goldfish Swim School, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss how you can reduce a child’s risk of drowning.

