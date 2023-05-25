Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police welcome 8 graduates in motor carrier officer program

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police has eight new motor carrier officers.

A special ceremony was held in Lansing to celebrate their accomplishments Thursday. The 18-week course began in January. The potential officers were carefully selected and made it through a difficult training process.

“It’s a huge day, It’s been a lot of work up to this point, not just for me but for my family,” said Timuchin Aker. “I have a wife and two kids at home so, being away for 18 weeks put a lot of strain on her and the kids. So it’s great to be able to go back.”

The eight recruits successfully passed all of the requirements to earn their badge. The new officers bring the total number of motor carrier officers statewide to 105.

