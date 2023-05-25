Michigan Senate hold Memorial Day service

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At the Capitol Thursday, senators and representatives are with the American Legion honoring those who gave everything during this Memorial Day ceremony.

Members of the American Legion include those who have served in the military during the Vietnam War.

They feel honored to be at the service and want to respect those who keep our country safe.

Those who have served say it’s important to honor those who’ve lost their lives so we can keep their memories alive.

“This is such a beautiful, important thing that we do, and I think a really wonderful reminder about why we’re all here,” said Tim Paxon from the American Legion. “We are here to serve. We’re here to honor those who gave everything so that we could be here in this position.”

The memorial service is held every year.

