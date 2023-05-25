Meridian Township police search for subjects involved in credit card theft

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police is searching for subjects involved in credit card theft

On May 3, police said several victims reported their cars were broken into, and personal property was stolen—including credit cards.

The subjects pictured allegedly used the stolen credit cards at several gas stations in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Scaccia at 517-853-4800.

