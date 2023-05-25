Advertise With Us

Meridian Township police search for subjects involved in credit card theft

(Meridian Township Police Department)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police is searching for subjects involved in credit card theft

On May 3, police said several victims reported their cars were broken into, and personal property was stolen—including credit cards.

The subjects pictured allegedly used the stolen credit cards at several gas stations in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Scaccia at 517-853-4800.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle
1 injured, suspect arrested following shooting on Walsh Street in Lansing

Latest News

Leoni Township kicks off Summer Nights in the Park
box lunch
Lansing foster care awareness fundraiser offers boxed lunch to go
Michigan Senate holds Memorial Day service
No rain in the forecast moving forward