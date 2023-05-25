MDOT lifts some traffic restrictions to ease Memorial Day travel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said they are listing traffic restrictions statewide Friday for Memorial Day travel.

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 26, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 81 out of 146 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

The following work zones in Mid-Michigan remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend:

I-69 , Clinton County, has one westbound lane closed between Lowell Road and I-96.

I-496 , Ingham County, has the following restrictions: One lane is open in each direction between Grand Avenue and Lansing Road. The Capitol Avenue and Pine Street bridges over I-496 are closed.

M-99 , Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction between Petrieville Highway and Wilbur Highway.

US-127 , Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction between the Jackson County line and Howell Road.

US-127/I-496 , Ingham County, has the following restrictions: The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 is closed. The southbound US-127 ramp to westbound I-496 is closed.

I-69 , Eaton and Calhoun counties, will have the following restrictions: One lane open in each direction between I-94 and Stine Road. The southbound I-69 ramp to M-78 is closed. The northbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-94 closed and detoured. The Ainger Road ramp to southbound I-69 is closed and detoured.

I-94 , Calhoun County, has two lanes open in each direction between Helmer Road and M-96 (Michigan Avenue).

I-94 , Jackson County, has the following restrictions: The westbound on and off ramps at Elm Avenue are closed and detoured. The westbound on and off ramps at Parma Road are closed and detoured.

M-99 , Hillsdale County, has one southbound lane closed with a temporary traffic signal near Camden Road.

US-127 , Jackson County, has one lane closed in each direction just north of McDevitt Road.

US-12 , Branch County, has single-lane closures in place with traffic shifts from Willow Lane to West Old Chicago Street in Coldwater, and one lane open over the Coldwater River with a temporary signal.

Visit MDOT’s drive map for up-to-date information on road work.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.