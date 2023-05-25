Advertise With Us

Leoni Township kicks off Summer Nights in the Park

Starting Thursday through August, concerts will be taking place at Leoni Township Park for their Summer Nights in the Park series.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Thursday through August, concerts will be taking place at Leoni Township Park for their Summer Nights in the Park series.

The Leoni Township Parks and Recreation Committee is hosting the concert series.

The concerts will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Leoni Township Park on Fifth Street in the Michigan Center.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets with them. There will be food trucks and vendors available.

The first concert kicks off May 25.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle
1 injured, suspect arrested following shooting on Walsh Street in Lansing

Latest News

Meridian Township police search for subjects involved in credit card theft
box lunch
Lansing foster care awareness fundraiser offers boxed lunch to go
Michigan Senate holds Memorial Day service
No rain in the forecast moving forward