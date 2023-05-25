Leoni Township kicks off Summer Nights in the Park

LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Thursday through August, concerts will be taking place at Leoni Township Park for their Summer Nights in the Park series.

The Leoni Township Parks and Recreation Committee is hosting the concert series.

The concerts will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Leoni Township Park on Fifth Street in the Michigan Center.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets with them. There will be food trucks and vendors available.

The first concert kicks off May 25.

