Lansing foster care awareness fundraiser offers boxed lunch to go

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - St. Vincent Catholic Charities (STVCC) is holding “Lunch with Purpose” in an effort to increase and promote foster care awareness, during foster care awareness month.

This is STVCC’s first boxed lunch fundraiser. All boxed lunches are $10/each and include a turkey sandwich, bag of chips, coleslaw, pickle and a cookie.

You can learn more about foster care on Thursday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on STVCC’s campus, 2800 W. Willow St, Lansing, MI 48917, tel. 517-323-4734.

Orders of 15 or more have the option to be delivered by STVCC volunteers

Drive-up orders can be placed, same day, under the canopy near Willow St.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.