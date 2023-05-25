Lansing foster care awareness fundraiser offers boxed lunch to go

All boxed lunches are $10/each and include a turkey sandwich, bag of chips, coleslaw, pickle and a cookie.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - St. Vincent Catholic Charities (STVCC) is holding “Lunch with Purpose” in an effort to increase and promote foster care awareness, during foster care awareness month.

This is STVCC’s first boxed lunch fundraiser. All boxed lunches are $10/each and include a turkey sandwich, bag of chips, coleslaw, pickle and a cookie.

You can learn more about foster care on Thursday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on STVCC’s campus, 2800 W. Willow St, Lansing, MI 48917, tel. 517-323-4734.

  • Orders of 15 or more have the option to be delivered by STVCC volunteers
  • Drive-up orders can be placed, same day, under the canopy near Willow St.

