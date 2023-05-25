Jackson County motorcyclist in critical condition after colliding with car

(ARC Images)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A motorcyclist from Jackson County is in critical condition after crashing into a car Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson County Sheriff deputies responded to a severe injury, two-vehicle traffic crash on E. McDevitt Avenue near Draper Road in Summit Township on May 24 just after 5 p.m.

Police said a 56-year-old man from Summit Township was driving his motorcycle westbound on McDevitt Avenue when he collided with a car driven by an 80-year-old Rives Township woman.

Authorities said the car was pulling out of a private parking lot before the collision.

The motorcyclist was transported to Henry Ford Hospital with critical injuries.

Police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

