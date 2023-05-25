Jackson County motorcyclist in critical condition after colliding with car

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A motorcyclist from Jackson County is in critical condition after crashing into a car Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson County Sheriff deputies responded to a severe injury, two-vehicle traffic crash on E. McDevitt Avenue near Draper Road in Summit Township on May 24 just after 5 p.m.

Police said a 56-year-old man from Summit Township was driving his motorcycle westbound on McDevitt Avenue when he collided with a car driven by an 80-year-old Rives Township woman.

Authorities said the car was pulling out of a private parking lot before the collision.

The motorcyclist was transported to Henry Ford Hospital with critical injuries.

Police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.