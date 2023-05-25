Howell apartment fire displaces several people, no injuries reported
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Some residents in Howell have been displaced after a fire destroyed three apartments Thursday morning.
According to authorities, fire crews responded just before dawn to a fire at the Glens at Rolling Ridge apartment complex, located near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Latson Road.
Fire crews said at occupants in six units were displaced due to fire damage, but no injuries have been reported.
