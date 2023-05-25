First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to Summer and the weather looks great! Today after a chilly start we warm to the low 70s under sunny skies. Tonight will not be as cold with low temperatures in the mid 40s. Plan on some sunshine each day Saturday through Memorial Day. High temperatures return to the mid 70s Saturday, near 80º Sunday and the low 80s Monday. For the updated Up North forecast for the weekend check out the video on this page.

Next week we continue our warming trend with high temperatures in the mid 80s Tuesday. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s to near 90º Wednesday through Friday. A cold front slips through the area Friday and temperatures drop back to the 70s for highs next weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday through Thursday. We have a chance of some much needed rainfall with the passage of the cold front on Friday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 26, 2023

Average High: 73º Average Low 51º

Lansing Record High: 90° 1911

Lansing Record Low: 31° 1891

Jackson Record High: 95º 1911

Jackson Record Low: 34º 1958

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.