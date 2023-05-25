Advertise With Us

FBI seeks information on attempted bank robbery in Saginaw

The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery that happened in Saginaw.(FBI)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery that happened in Saginaw.

A man attempted to rob the Team One Credit Union, located at 520 Hayden St., about 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The man was dressed in a white 3M branded hard hat, a white face mask, and a bright yellow short-sleeved T-shirt with reflective stripes over a dark, long-sleeved shirt at the time of the incident, the FBI said.

The man approached the bank teller with a note demanding money and took the note when he exited the credit union, the FBI said.

He was seen leaving the area in a black Nissan Altima with black rims and black tinted windows.

This is the car the man was seen leaving the scene in.
This is the car the man was seen leaving the scene in.(FBI)

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact the FBI at 313-965-2323.

Read next:
Bay City surgeon sentenced to prison for health care fraud
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Feet on the Street returns to Bay City
Commissioners in Bay City signed off on the “Feet on the Street” summer initiative at Monday...
Arenac County Canine Team announces death of K9 Sonic
Sonic
Michigan considers elimination of pre-employment testing for marijuana
Virginia Cannabis Oversight Commission makes recommendations to the General Assembly, as work...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure
Paige Renkoski
MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle
1 injured, suspect arrested following shooting on Walsh Street in Lansing

Latest News

We’re expecting a day Memorial Day weekend, but are we getting close to being too dry? First...
Dry Memorial Day weekend ahead and what we’re working on
TRAFFIC ALERT: Grand River Ave in Ingham County closed for fatal crash
Bush Lee Paulding, age 53, of Adrian
Adrian police seek public’s help locating arson suspect
We’re expecting a day Memorial Day weekend, but are we getting close to being too dry?
Dry Memorial Day weekend ahead and what we’re working on
Leoni Township kicks off Summer Nights in the Park