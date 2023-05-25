Advertise With Us

Dry Memorial Day weekend ahead and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re expecting a day Memorial Day weekend, but are we getting close to being too dry? First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a look at what to expect on Studio 10 and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for News 10 First @ 4 and 90 minutes of local news starting at 5 p.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 25, 2023

  • Average High: 73º Average Low 51º
  • Lansing Record High: 90° 2021
  • Lansing Record Low: 29° 1992
  • Jackson Record High: 92º 1977
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1925

