CATA closing for Memorial Day

(Sara Schulz)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed on Memorial Day.

The following CATA services will not be operating on Monday, May 29:

  • Fixed-Route
  • Spec-Tran
  • Connector
  • Redi-Ride
  • Rural Service
  • Shopping Bus

The Spec-Tran office will remain open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides that are to occur on or after Tuesday, May 30. No same-day trips will be scheduled.

For more information, contact a CATA at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

