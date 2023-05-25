CATA closing for Memorial Day
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed on Memorial Day.
The following CATA services will not be operating on Monday, May 29:
- Fixed-Route
- Spec-Tran
- Connector
- Redi-Ride
- Rural Service
- Shopping Bus
The Spec-Tran office will remain open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides that are to occur on or after Tuesday, May 30. No same-day trips will be scheduled.
For more information, contact a CATA at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.