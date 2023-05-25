CATA closing for Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed on Memorial Day.

The following CATA services will not be operating on Monday, May 29:

Fixed-Route

Spec-Tran

Connector

Redi-Ride

Rural Service

Shopping Bus

The Spec-Tran office will remain open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides that are to occur on or after Tuesday, May 30. No same-day trips will be scheduled.

For more information, contact a CATA at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

