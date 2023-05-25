Advertise With Us

Adrian police seek public’s help locating arson suspect

Bush Lee Paulding, age 53, of Adrian
Bush Lee Paulding, age 53, of Adrian(Adrian Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is seeking public assistance to help locate a suspect in an arson that occurred in August of 2022.

A two-count felony warrant for manufacture of explosives or incendiary device, and Arson in the 3rd Degree has been authorized for Bush Lee Paulding, age 53, of Adrian.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Paulding should contact Lenawee Central Dispatch at 517-263-0524, or D/Sgt Leslie Keane at 517-264-4808, or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

