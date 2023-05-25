Adrian police seek public’s help locating arson suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is seeking public assistance to help locate a suspect in an arson that occurred in August of 2022.

A two-count felony warrant for manufacture of explosives or incendiary device, and Arson in the 3rd Degree has been authorized for Bush Lee Paulding, age 53, of Adrian.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Paulding should contact Lenawee Central Dispatch at 517-263-0524, or D/Sgt Leslie Keane at 517-264-4808, or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

