Sunny, cooler week ahead and what the news team is working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rest of the week will be sunny but much cooler than we saw on Tuesday. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the details heading into the holiday weekend. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a peek at what to expect on Studio 10 and our news team checks in with what they’re working on for 90 minutes of local news starting with News 10 at 5 p.m.
- Michigan State stadium falcon chicks banded for research
- Fire crews encourage safety using fireworks, grills this Memorial Day weekend
- Group gathers at Capitol raising awareness on importance of family court system
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 24, 2023
- Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
- Lansing Record High: 88° 1975
- Lansing Record Low: 30° 1897
- Jackson Record High: 91º 1977
- Jackson Record Low: 31º 1925
